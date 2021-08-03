Diesel lookout: $0.30 savings at cheapest Saint Joseph station
(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Saint Joseph area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Saint Joseph area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.79, at US Oil at 601 S 22Nd St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Phillips 66 at 2214 Us-36.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.04
$3.44
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.92
$3.27
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
