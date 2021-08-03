Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Joseph, MO

Diesel lookout: $0.30 savings at cheapest Saint Joseph station

Posted by 
St Joseph Dispatch
St Joseph Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0bGL4KdU00

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Saint Joseph area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Saint Joseph area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.79, at US Oil at 601 S 22Nd St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Phillips 66 at 2214 Us-36.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

US Oil

601 S 22Nd St, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.04
$3.44
$2.79

Murphy USA

3018 S Belt Hwy, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$2.92
$3.27
$2.81

Trex Mart

3508 Pear St, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.84

Quick Stop 4

6739 Us-59, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$2.85

City Star

2123 Frederick Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.89

Git N Split

2615 St Joseph Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

St Joseph Dispatch

St Joseph Dispatch

St Joseph, MO
53
Followers
66
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With St Joseph Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Industry
Saint Joseph, MO
Traffic
Saint Joseph, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Phillips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
TrafficArkansas Online

More traveling drives gasoline prices to highest since 2014

More people were hitting the road during the first half of 2021, with demand driving gasoline prices to their highest levels since 2014, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division. The July 29 report by the U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Information Administration, showed...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Hold Steady over the past Week

(Des Moines) The price of regular unleaded gasoline held steady over the past week. According to AAA, as of Wednesday, the price of regular unleaded gas averaged $3.00 across Iowa, $.95 higher than one year ago. The national average on Wednesday was $3.19, up 3 cents from last week’s price.
Energy Industryhot96.com

CenterPoint/Woodland Park Pact

CenterPoint Energy confirms it has reached an agreement with Woodland Park Apartments to keep lights and gas on for the foreseeable future. The energy company had plans to disconnect the complex later this month due to past due bills dating back to 2019. CentrePoint claims they have been in contact...

Comments / 0

Community Policy