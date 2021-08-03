Diesel lookout: $0.30 savings at cheapest Saint Joseph station

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Saint Joseph area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Saint Joseph area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.79, at US Oil at 601 S 22Nd St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Phillips 66 at 2214 Us-36.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

US Oil 601 S 22Nd St, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 2.79

Murphy USA 3018 S Belt Hwy, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.92 $ 3.27 $ 2.81

Trex Mart 3508 Pear St, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Quick Stop 4 6739 Us-59, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

City Star 2123 Frederick Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Git N Split 2615 St Joseph Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.