Indio, CA

Diesel price check: This is Indio's cheapest station

Indio Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0bGL4Jkl00

(INDIO, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.52 depending on where in Indio they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Indio area went to Fastrip at 51893 Harrison St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.93 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.45, at Shell at 78998 Ca-111, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.21, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fastrip

51893 Harrison St, Coachella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.93
$4.09
$4.19
$3.93
card
card$4.03
$4.19
$4.29
$4.03

Food 4 Less

49245 Grapefruit Blvd, Coachella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$4.39
$3.99

Sinclair

82253 Indio Blvd, Indio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.09
$4.19
$4.09

ARCO

44333 Golf Center Pkwy, Indio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.09
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.19

Chevron

82003 Ca-111, Indio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.09
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.19

ARCO

41910 Jackson St, Indio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.09
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

