Survey of Morgantown diesel prices reveals $0.25 savings at cheapest station
(MORGANTOWN, WV) Savings of as much as $0.25 per gallon on diesel were available in the Morgantown area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Morgantown area went to Sam's Club at 6001 University Town Centre Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.44, at Sheetz at 1012 University Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$3.20
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.03
$3.23
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.03
$3.23
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.25
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.18
$3.58
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0