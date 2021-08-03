Survey of Morgantown diesel prices reveals $0.25 savings at cheapest station

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Savings of as much as $0.25 per gallon on diesel were available in the Morgantown area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Morgantown area went to Sam's Club at 6001 University Town Centre Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.44, at Sheetz at 1012 University Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club 6001 University Town Centre Dr, Granville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.20 $ 3.19

GetGo 54 Don Knotts Blvd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.29

BFS 1681 Earl L Core Rd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 3.29

Kroger 1851 Earl L Core Rd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 3.29

Kroger 500 Suncrest Town Centre Dr, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.29

Sheetz 1901 Earl L Core Rd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.18 $ 3.58 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.