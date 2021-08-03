Cancel
Morgantown, WV

Survey of Morgantown diesel prices reveals $0.25 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Morgantown Updates
Morgantown Updates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0bGL4DSP00

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Savings of as much as $0.25 per gallon on diesel were available in the Morgantown area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Morgantown area went to Sam's Club at 6001 University Town Centre Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.44, at Sheetz at 1012 University Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club

6001 University Town Centre Dr, Granville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.20
$3.19

GetGo

54 Don Knotts Blvd, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$3.29

BFS

1681 Earl L Core Rd, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.03
$3.23
$3.29

Kroger

1851 Earl L Core Rd, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.03
$3.23
$3.29

Kroger

500 Suncrest Town Centre Dr, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.25
$3.29

Sheetz

1901 Earl L Core Rd, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.18
$3.58
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

