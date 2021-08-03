Local price review shows diesel prices around Lawton

(LAWTON, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.29 if you’re buying diesel in Lawton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lawton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.71, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3745 Sw Lee Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.0, listed at Fort Sill Apaches at 2405 E Gore Ave.

The average price across the greater Lawton area was $2.86, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3745 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 2.71

AAFES Sherdian Rd, Fort Sill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.84 $ 3.06 $ 2.71

Shamrock 202 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Alon 118 Ne Rogers Ln, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.82

Alon 2235 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 2.84

Wms Express 134 Se Lee Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.