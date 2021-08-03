Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawton, OK

Local price review shows diesel prices around Lawton

Posted by 
Lawton Today
Lawton Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0bGL4CZg00

(LAWTON, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.29 if you’re buying diesel in Lawton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lawton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.71, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3745 Sw Lee Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.0, listed at Fort Sill Apaches at 2405 E Gore Ave.

The average price across the greater Lawton area was $2.86, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3745 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.84
$3.04
$2.71

AAFES

Sherdian Rd, Fort Sill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.84
$3.06
$2.71

Shamrock

202 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.79

Alon

118 Ne Rogers Ln, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.82

Alon

2235 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$2.94
$3.14
$2.84

Wms Express

134 Se Lee Blvd, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Lawton Today

Lawton Today

Lawton, OK
98
Followers
126
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lawton Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gore, OK
Lawton, OK
Traffic
City
Lawton, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Electric VehiclesPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch This Moron Dangerously Coal Roll A Tesla

Coal rolling is somewhat popular in the aftermarket diesel-powered truck community, but it's a really stupid activity. For the uninitiated, this is where someone in a truck tuned to belch out excessive smoke intentionally floors the gas pedal in order to spew these fumes over other motorists or pedestrians. It's a wasteful and silly pastime that is illegal in many states. But what makes the below incident worse is that the driver of the pickup swerves across lanes and brakes aggressively in order to repeat the offense. The victim, in this case, was behind the wheel of a Tesla and had a child in the car too.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

We Have Bad News For Owners Of Old Electric Cars

EV drivers probably know this, but if you haven't checked one out yet, there are three types of charging ports. Tesla has its own proprietary system, though we did learn recently that it was going to open up its charging network to other makes and models using an adapter. The first EVs used a setup called CHAdeMO and most newer cars use the SAE's Combined Charging System, or CCS.
Carsinsideevs.com

Car And Driver Not Happy With Cost Of Tesla Model 3 Maintenance

While some are reporting that moving to a Tesla Model 3 from a gas car has brought them savings, particularly on maintenance, it seems not everybody is on board. Car and Driver (C&D) has been running a long term Model 3 for over 30,000 miles now and its most recent update, the publication specifically points out "actual savings in service costs is turning out to be quite minimal."
Carssingularityhub.com

This Tiny Electric Car Is Solar-Powered and Costs $6,800

In December of last year, a California-based startup called Aptera Motors started taking pre-orders for an electric car that’s partly solar powered. The Aptera has a unique, streamlined design, just three wheels, and a price tag of $25,900 to $44,900. As of this month, it also may have a new competitor—though the similarities between the two seem to end after the solar panels.
BicyclesPosted by
Axios

An e-scooter that drives like a motorcycle for city commuters

A new high-performance electric scooter is being billed as the transportation solution for urban residents who want an EV but don't have dedicated parking and can't exactly hang a charging cable out their apartment window. What's happening: The $7,495 Zapp i300 is positioned as a daily commuter vehicle for urban...
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

Best electric lawn mower: Give up the gas for one of these powerful trimmers

The best electric lawn mowers are much more than just hair clippers with an attitude. Today’s electric mowers are energy-efficient and cost-effective lawn tools perfect for keeping the yard trim and proper. From corded mowers that are always ready to chop to mowers with quick-charging, long-lasting batteries, get all the power of a gas mower with none of the hassles. These mowers are easy to operate and nearly maintenance-free. Small and mid-sized lawns can be quickly tamed and managed with an Earth-friendly mower. Cheaper than some gas-powered mowers and more agile than riding mowers, the best electric mower makes yard maintenance less frustrating. Harness the power of electricity with one of these dependable lawn mowers designed for efficiency.
Carswindermeresun.com

No New Gas/Diesel Cars To Be Sold In Canada After 2035

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida...
Carselectrek.co

Honda launches low-cost U-GO electric scooter

Honda may have dragged its feet for years when it came to electric two-wheelers, but the company has now released a number of new and interesting designs. The latest is the ultra-affordable Honda U-GO electric scooter. Honda launched the U-GO through its Chinese arm Wuyang-Honda as a follow-up to its...
Amazonelectrek.co

Mow Joe’s $80 16-in. electric mower uses no gas or oil to tackle yard chores, more in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of buying gas or charging batteries to mow your yard, then we have the deal for you. Mow Joe’s 16-inch 12A electric mower allows you to easily handle small to medium yards thanks to its plug-in design, removing gas, oil, and even batteries from your yard care routine at just $80. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Bicycleselectrek.co

Ride the Gotrax G4 electric scooter around town at $540, more in New Green Deals

If you’re still riding a self-powered bike or scooter, it’s time to upgrade. The Gotrax G4 Electric Scooter uses its built-in battery and 350W motor to propel you up to 20 MPH for as far as 25 miles on a single charge, which is plenty of range to let you travel around town or the neighborhood before plugging back in. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Buying Carsinsideevs.com

Ford E-Transit Reservations: Over 20,000 And Growing

It's been a few months since Ford opened the registration site for the all-electric E-Transit model in May 2021 and, according to the manufacturer, more than 20,000 units have been reserved so far. That's a pretty high result and it's getting higher every week, ahead of the market launch in...
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) You could be saving up to $0.69 per gallon on diesel in Newark, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Newark area went to 7-Eleven at 4995 Mowry Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.94 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.63, at Chevron at 30151 Industrial Pkwy Sw, the survey found:
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Local price review shows Los Altos diesel price, cheapest station

(LOS ALTOS, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.00 in the greater Los Altos area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Los Altos area went to ARCO at 840 San Antonio Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at Valero at 498 N Mathilda Ave, the survey found:
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Manhattan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr.

Comments / 0

Community Policy