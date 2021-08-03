Local price review shows diesel prices around Lawton
(LAWTON, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.29 if you’re buying diesel in Lawton, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Lawton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.71, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3745 Sw Lee Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.0, listed at Fort Sill Apaches at 2405 E Gore Ave.
The average price across the greater Lawton area was $2.86, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.84
$3.04
$2.71
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.84
$3.06
$2.71
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.94
$3.14
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0