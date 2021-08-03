Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Decatur
(DECATUR, IL) You could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on diesel in Decatur, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Decatur area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 3798 N Woodford Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.07 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 4030 E Boyd Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
The average price across the greater Decatur area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.23
$3.53
$3.83
$3.13
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.29
$3.99
$3.13
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
