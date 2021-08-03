Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Decatur

(DECATUR, IL) You could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on diesel in Decatur, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Decatur area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 3798 N Woodford Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.07 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 4030 E Boyd Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Decatur area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon 3798 N Woodford St, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.83 $ 3.13 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.07

Casey's 1525 W Mound Rd, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

Thorntons 612 E Mound Rd, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.12

Shell 501 N Main St, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.13

Circle K 1089 W Eldorado St, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.13

Circle K 205 W First Dr, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.29 $ 3.99 $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.