Survey of Florence diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $1.10
(FLORENCE, SC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.10 in the greater Florence area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Florence area went to Sam's Club at 200 Beltline Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.92 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.02, at BP at 3200 Pine Needles Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Florence area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$3.01
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$3.04
$3.39
$2.99
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.49
$3.89
$2.99
|card
card$2.96
$3.56
$3.96
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$2.95
$--
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.07
$--
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
