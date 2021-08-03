Survey of Florence diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $1.10

(FLORENCE, SC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.10 in the greater Florence area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Florence area went to Sam's Club at 200 Beltline Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.92 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.02, at BP at 3200 Pine Needles Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Florence area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 200 Beltline Dr, SouthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 3.01 $ 2.92

Brookgreen Pantry and Grill 2230 Mechanicsville Rd, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Refuel 2401 W Palmetto St, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Exxon 1389 Celebration Blvd, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.96 $ 3.56 $ 3.96 $ 3.06

Walmart 804 S Cashua Dr, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.03

Murphy USA 2010 S Irby St, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.07 $ -- $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.