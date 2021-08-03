Cancel
Florence, SC

Survey of Florence diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $1.10

Florence Voice
 3 days ago
(FLORENCE, SC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.10 in the greater Florence area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Florence area went to Sam's Club at 200 Beltline Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.92 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.02, at BP at 3200 Pine Needles Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Florence area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club

200 Beltline Dr, SouthCarolina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$3.01
$2.92

Brookgreen Pantry and Grill

2230 Mechanicsville Rd, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.39
$2.99

Refuel

2401 W Palmetto St, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$3.04
$3.39
$2.99
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$3.09

Exxon

1389 Celebration Blvd, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.49
$3.89
$2.99
card
card$2.96
$3.56
$3.96
$3.06

Walmart

804 S Cashua Dr, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.95
$--
$3.03

Murphy USA

2010 S Irby St, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.07
$--
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Florence Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

