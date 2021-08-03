Cancel
Fort Smith, AR

Diesel price update: Fort Smith's cheapest station

Fort Smith News Beat
 3 days ago
(FORT SMITH, AR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.54 depending on where in Fort Smith they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Fort Smith area on Tuesday, found that E-Z Mart at 7090 Us-71 S had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 4700 S Zero St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Fort Smith area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

E-Z Mart

7090 Us-71 S , Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.04
$3.31
$2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market

8600 Us-71 S, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.02
$3.32
$2.85

Jam Mart

7403 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.91

Murphy USA

8303 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$2.98
$3.33
$2.91

CITGO

1903 Fayetteville Rd, Van Buren
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.91
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.91

Murphy USA

2210 Fayetteville Rd, Van Buren
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.04
$3.19
$2.91

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fort Smith News Beat

Fort Smith, AR
With Fort Smith News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

