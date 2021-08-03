Diesel price update: Fort Smith's cheapest station

(FORT SMITH, AR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.54 depending on where in Fort Smith they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Fort Smith area on Tuesday, found that E-Z Mart at 7090 Us-71 S had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 4700 S Zero St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Fort Smith area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

E-Z Mart 7090 Us-71 S , Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.04 $ 3.31 $ 2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market 8600 Us-71 S, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 2.85

Jam Mart 7403 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.91

Murphy USA 8303 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 2.98 $ 3.33 $ 2.91

CITGO 1903 Fayetteville Rd, Van Buren

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.91 card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.91

Murphy USA 2210 Fayetteville Rd, Van Buren

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.04 $ 3.19 $ 2.91

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.