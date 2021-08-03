Diesel price update: Fort Smith's cheapest station
(FORT SMITH, AR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.54 depending on where in Fort Smith they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Fort Smith area on Tuesday, found that E-Z Mart at 7090 Us-71 S had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 4700 S Zero St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
The average price across the greater Fort Smith area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.04
$3.31
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.02
$3.32
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$2.98
$3.33
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.91
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.04
$3.19
$2.91
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
