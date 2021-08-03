Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Terre Haute

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.46 if you’re buying diesel in Terre Haute, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Terre Haute area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Phillips 66 at 1140 N Fruitridge Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.65, listed at Pilot at 5555 E Margaret Dr.

The average price across the greater Terre Haute area was $3.34, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66 1140 N Fruitridge Ave, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.19

Marathon 4802 N Us-150, West Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Marathon 820 W National Ave, West Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.61 $ 4.11 $ 3.24

Phillips 66 1131 N 3Rd St, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.36 $ -- $ 3.29

Circle K 2219 Lafayette Ave, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.35

Phillips 66 5083 N Lafayette Ave, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 3.85 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.