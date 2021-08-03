Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Terre Haute
(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.46 if you’re buying diesel in Terre Haute, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Terre Haute area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Phillips 66 at 1140 N Fruitridge Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.65, listed at Pilot at 5555 E Margaret Dr.
The average price across the greater Terre Haute area was $3.34, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.55
$3.85
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.61
$4.11
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.36
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.01
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.77
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.47
$3.85
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0