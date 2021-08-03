Price check: Diesel prices around Kennewick
(KENNEWICK, WA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Kennewick they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Kennewick area went to Sunrise Super Gas at 508 N 4Th Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.39 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at Flying J at 2216 E Hillsboro Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Kennewick area was $3.56, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.39
$3.79
$3.89
$3.39
|card
card$3.49
$3.89
$3.99
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$3.89
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$3.59
$3.69
$3.49
|card
card$3.54
$3.64
$3.79
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.75
$3.95
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.65
$3.85
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
