Price check: Diesel prices around Kennewick

(KENNEWICK, WA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Kennewick they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Kennewick area went to Sunrise Super Gas at 508 N 4Th Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.39 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at Flying J at 2216 E Hillsboro Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Kennewick area was $3.56, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunrise Super Gas 508 N 4Th Ave, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.49

Shell 52 East Vineyard Dr, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.45

Max Mart 1400 W 4Th Ave, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Metro Food Mart 528 S Ely St, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.54 $ 3.64 $ 3.79 $ 3.54

Exxon 1002 S Washington St, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 3.49

Metro Mart 520 E Columbia Dr, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.