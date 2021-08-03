Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennewick, WA

Price check: Diesel prices around Kennewick

Posted by 
Kennewick Voice
Kennewick Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09nu4c_0bGL43iO00

(KENNEWICK, WA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Kennewick they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Kennewick area went to Sunrise Super Gas at 508 N 4Th Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.39 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at Flying J at 2216 E Hillsboro Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Kennewick area was $3.56, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunrise Super Gas

508 N 4Th Ave, Pasco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.79
$3.89
$3.39
card
card$3.49
$3.89
$3.99
$3.49

Shell

52 East Vineyard Dr, Pasco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.45

Max Mart

1400 W 4Th Ave, Kennewick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$3.89
$3.49

Metro Food Mart

528 S Ely St, Kennewick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.59
$3.69
$3.49
card
card$3.54
$3.64
$3.79
$3.54

Exxon

1002 S Washington St, Kennewick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$3.75
$3.95
$3.49

Metro Mart

520 E Columbia Dr, Kennewick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.65
$3.85
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Kennewick Voice

Kennewick Voice

Kennewick, WA
48
Followers
139
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kennewick Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennewick, WA
Traffic
City
Kennewick, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Wa#508 N 4th Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Carsmoneytalksnews.com

Why Your Car’s Gas Gauge Might Be Lying

The next time your car’s gas display indicates you will run out of gas in 20 miles, take the warning with a grain of salt. It turns out that relying on such indicators can get you in a heap of trouble. According to a AAA study, the accuracy of such...
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.70 in the greater Pacifica area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Pacifica area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at 76 at 717 San Bruno Ave E. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.89, listed at Valero at 300 S Airport Blvd.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Price check: Diesel prices around Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.00 in the greater Alameda area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Alameda area went to Exxon at 4280 Foothill Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.89, at S.F. Oakland Truck Stop at 8255 San Leandro St, the survey found:
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) You could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on diesel in Oakland, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Oakland area went to Exxon at 4280 Foothill Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.89, at S.F. Oakland Truck Stop at 8255 San Leandro St, the survey found:

Comments / 0

Community Policy