Missoula diesel price check shows where to save $0.23 per gallon

(MISSOULA, MT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.23 depending on where in Missoula they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Missoula area went to Conoco at 5310 Grant Creek Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.42, at Missoula Fresh Market at 900 W Broadway St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Missoula area was $3.37, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco 5310 Grant Creek Rd, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.19

Conoco 923 N Orange St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Exxon 5505 N Reserve St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.50 $ 3.70 $ 3.29

Exxon 318 S Orange St , Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.38

Conoco 2001 Brooks St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.38

Exxon 2210 N Reserve St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.