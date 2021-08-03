Cancel
Missoula, MT

Missoula diesel price check shows where to save $0.23 per gallon

Missoula Today
Missoula Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0bGL42pf00

(MISSOULA, MT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.23 depending on where in Missoula they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Missoula area went to Conoco at 5310 Grant Creek Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.42, at Missoula Fresh Market at 900 W Broadway St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Missoula area was $3.37, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco

5310 Grant Creek Rd, Missoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.54
$3.74
$3.19

Conoco

923 N Orange St, Missoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.25

Exxon

5505 N Reserve St, Missoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.50
$3.70
$3.29

Exxon

318 S Orange St , Missoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.79
$3.38

Conoco

2001 Brooks St, Missoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.38

Exxon

2210 N Reserve St, Missoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.79
$3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Missoula Today

Missoula Today

Missoula, MT
