Missoula diesel price check shows where to save $0.23 per gallon
(MISSOULA, MT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.23 depending on where in Missoula they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Missoula area went to Conoco at 5310 Grant Creek Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.42, at Missoula Fresh Market at 900 W Broadway St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Missoula area was $3.37, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.54
$3.74
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.50
$3.70
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.79
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.79
$3.38
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
