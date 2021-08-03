Survey of Jacksonville diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.23
(JACKSONVILLE, NC) You could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on diesel in Jacksonville, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Jacksonville area on Tuesday, found that Walmart Neighborhood Market at 4250 Western Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.93 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 3160 Wilmington Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.16
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.40
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.19
$3.59
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.19
$3.35
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.59
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.18
$3.53
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.16
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
