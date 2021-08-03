Survey of Jacksonville diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.23

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) You could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on diesel in Jacksonville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Jacksonville area on Tuesday, found that Walmart Neighborhood Market at 4250 Western Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.93 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 3160 Wilmington Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.16

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4250 Western Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 2.93

Speedway 6995 Western Blvd Ext, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.94

Shell 411 Gum Branch Rd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.35 $ 2.94

Shell 908 N Marine Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.59 $ 2.95

CITGO 467 Western Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.18 $ 3.53 $ 2.95

Sam's Club 1170 Western Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.16 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.