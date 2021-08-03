Survey of Daytona Beach diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.91
(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.91 depending on where in Daytona Beach they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Daytona Beach area went to CITGO at 600 W Int'L Speedway Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.78 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Sunoco at 645 N Atlantic Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$2.78
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.19
$3.39
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$3.22
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.07
$3.32
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.83
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
