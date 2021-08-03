Survey of Daytona Beach diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.91

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.91 depending on where in Daytona Beach they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Daytona Beach area went to CITGO at 600 W Int'L Speedway Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.78 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Sunoco at 645 N Atlantic Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO 600 W Int'L Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.78 card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

CyberFuels 1910 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.94

Sam's Club 1460 Cornerstone Blvd, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.22 $ 2.96

Buc-ee's 2330 Gateway N Dr, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.07 $ 3.32 $ 2.96

Sunoco 102 Ridgewood Ave, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Shell 2625 Beville Rd, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.