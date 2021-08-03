Cancel
Daytona Beach, FL

Survey of Daytona Beach diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.91

Daytona Beach Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fiWO2_0bGL404D00

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.91 depending on where in Daytona Beach they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Daytona Beach area went to CITGO at 600 W Int'L Speedway Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.78 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Sunoco at 645 N Atlantic Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO

600 W Int'L Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$2.78
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.89

CyberFuels

1910 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.19
$3.39
$2.94

Sam's Club

1460 Cornerstone Blvd, Daytona Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$3.22
$2.96

Buc-ee's

2330 Gateway N Dr, Daytona Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.07
$3.32
$2.96

Sunoco

102 Ridgewood Ave, Daytona Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.83
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.06

Shell

2625 Beville Rd, Daytona Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

