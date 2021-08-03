Survey of Mansfield diesel prices reveals $0.22 savings at cheapest station

(MANSFIELD, OH) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.22 in the greater Mansfield area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Mansfield area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 300 N Mulberry Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.23 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 77 S Diamond Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon 300 N Mulberry St, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23

Marathon 2424 Possum Run Rd, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.65 $ 3.25

Murphy USA 2481 Possum Run Rd, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.25

Circle K 957 S Main St, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ 3.33 $ 3.68 $ 3.28 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.84 $ 3.34

BP 876 Park Ave E, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.73 $ 3.29

RelaDyne 375 N Main , Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.