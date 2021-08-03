Survey of Mansfield diesel prices reveals $0.22 savings at cheapest station
(MANSFIELD, OH) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.22 in the greater Mansfield area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Mansfield area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 300 N Mulberry Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.23 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 77 S Diamond Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.65
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.13
$3.33
$3.68
$3.28
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.84
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.73
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.10
$--
$--
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
