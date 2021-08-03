Lynchburg diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.20 savings at cheapest station
(LYNCHBURG, VA) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Lynchburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Lynchburg area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 3239 Old Forest Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 4928 Richmond Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.29
$3.49
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.18
$3.39
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.18
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$--
$3.04
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.55
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.09
$3.33
$2.98
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
