Lynchburg diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.20 savings at cheapest station

(LYNCHBURG, VA) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Lynchburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Lynchburg area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 3239 Old Forest Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 4928 Richmond Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 3239 Old Forest Rd, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Liberty 3145 Campbell Ave, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.18 $ 3.39 $ 2.93

Speedway 3732 Campbell Ave , Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.18 $ -- $ 2.93

Sam's Club 3912 Wards Rd , Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ 3.04 $ 2.93

76 3001 Memorial Ave, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.55 $ 2.95

BP 4623 S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.09 $ 3.33 $ 2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.