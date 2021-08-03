Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Johnson City
(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.41 depending on where in Johnson City they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Johnson City area went to Sam's Club at 3060 Franklin Terrace Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.84 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Sammy's Market at 2226 West G St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Johnson City area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.03
$3.28
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$2.96
$3.26
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.90
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
