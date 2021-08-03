Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Johnson City

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.41 depending on where in Johnson City they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Johnson City area went to Sam's Club at 3060 Franklin Terrace Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.84 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Sammy's Market at 2226 West G St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Johnson City area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 3060 Franklin Terrace Dr, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Murphy USA 3009 W Market St, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 2.87

Murphy USA 3109 Browns Mill Rd, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 2.89

Ingles 4470 N Roan St, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Quality Plus 3139 Boones Creek Rd, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Kroger 1805 West State Of Franklin , Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.