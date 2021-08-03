Valdosta diesel price check shows where to save $0.46 per gallon

(VALDOSTA, GA) You could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on diesel in Valdosta, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Valdosta area on Tuesday, found that Big Foot Travel Center at 1808 West Hill Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 3460 Madison Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Big Foot Travel Center 1808 West Hill Ave, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4228 Bemiss Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 2.99

Murphy Express 3300 Inner Perimeter Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.01

Friendly Express 3645 Inner Perimeter Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.01

Friendly Express 4129 N Valdosta Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.58 $ 3.01

Circle K 4205 N Valdosta Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.01 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.