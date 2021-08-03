Hagerstown diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.55

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.55 if you’re buying diesel in Hagerstown, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hagerstown area went to BP at 890 Pennsylvania Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.54, at Pilot at 16921 Halfway Blvd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP 890 Pennsylvania Ave, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Liberty 10524 Sharpsburg Pke, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.34 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

D.M. Bowman Trucking 10038 Governor Lane Blvd, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Exxon 1449 S Potomac St, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.19

Exxon 301 N Burhans Blvd, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.24

AC&T 18141 Garland Groh Blvd, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.