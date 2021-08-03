Cancel
Hagerstown, MD

Hagerstown diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.55

Hagerstown Daily
Hagerstown Daily
 3 days ago
(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.55 if you’re buying diesel in Hagerstown, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hagerstown area went to BP at 890 Pennsylvania Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.54, at Pilot at 16921 Halfway Blvd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP

890 Pennsylvania Ave, Hagerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99

Liberty

10524 Sharpsburg Pke, Hagerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.34
$3.55
$2.99

D.M. Bowman Trucking

10038 Governor Lane Blvd, Williamsport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.14

Exxon

1449 S Potomac St, Hagerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.65
$3.19

Exxon

301 N Burhans Blvd, Hagerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.24

AC&T

18141 Garland Groh Blvd, Hagerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

