Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Charleston

Posted by 
Charleston News Watch
Charleston News Watch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYAEb_0bGL34Q400

(CHARLESTON, WV) You could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon on diesel in Charleston, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Charleston area went to Sam's Club at 2500 Mountaineer Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.0 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at BP at 1300 Bigley Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Charleston area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club

2500 Mountaineer Blvd, South Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$3.35
$3.00

Exxon

289 Oakwood Rd, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.03

Kroger

101 Mullins Rd, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.45
$3.03

Exxon

81 Rhl Blvd, South Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.38
$3.68
$3.03

Speedway

2 Green Rd, South Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$3.03

Exxon

2541 Mountaineer Blvd, South Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Charleston News Watch

Charleston News Watch

Charleston, WV
86
Followers
137
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Charleston News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Traffic
Charleston, WV
Business
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Prices#S Club#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Charleston, WVWOWK

1,300 customers were without power…because of a squirrel

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Appalachian Power, 1,300 customers in the Charleston area found themselves without power on Thursday. A squirrel reportedly encountered an energized power line, and the ground fault from the squirrel contact caused a power line to burn apart. Appalachian Power says that power is now fully restored.
Parkersburg, WVPosted by
Megan Hippler

The 5 most popular restaurants in Parkersburg, WV

A few weeks ago, Alexis Bland was crowned Miss West Virginia 2021, propelling her hometown of Parkersburg, West Virginia to the national stage. Despite being the fourth largest city in West Virginia, Parkersburg is often overlooked as a destination, even by other residents of the Mountain State. The city at the joining of the Ohio River and the Little Kanawha River has the largest functional historical district in the state, according to their official website. They also have arts, music, and theater events and four annual festivals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy