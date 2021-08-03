Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Charleston
(CHARLESTON, WV) You could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon on diesel in Charleston, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Charleston area went to Sam's Club at 2500 Mountaineer Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.0 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at BP at 1300 Bigley Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Charleston area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$3.35
$3.00
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.45
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.38
$3.68
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$3.03
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0