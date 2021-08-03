Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Charleston

(CHARLESTON, WV) You could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon on diesel in Charleston, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Charleston area went to Sam's Club at 2500 Mountaineer Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.0 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at BP at 1300 Bigley Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Charleston area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 2500 Mountaineer Blvd, South Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.35 $ 3.00

Exxon 289 Oakwood Rd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.03

Kroger 101 Mullins Rd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.03

Exxon 81 Rhl Blvd, South Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.03

Speedway 2 Green Rd, South Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.03

Exxon 2541 Mountaineer Blvd, South Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.