Survey pinpoints Merced's cheapest diesel

(MERCED, CA) Savings of as much as $0.88 per gallon on diesel were available in the Merced area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Merced area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.81, at ARCO at 1901 N Buhach Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at Chevron at 1415 R St.

The average price across the greater Merced area was $4.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

ARCO 1901 N Buhach Rd, Atwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 3.81 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 3.91

Sinclair 1411 V St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 3.97 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.11

76 3006 G St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.14 $ 4.24 $ 4.39 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.24 $ 4.34 $ 4.49 $ 4.09

Valero 1975 E Childs Ave, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.17 $ 4.34 $ 4.52 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.17 $ 4.34 $ 4.52 $ 4.19

ARCO 2070 E Childs Ave, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.03 $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.19 card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ 4.25

ARCO 3100 G St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.