Merced, CA

Survey pinpoints Merced's cheapest diesel

Merced News Beat
 3 days ago
(MERCED, CA) Savings of as much as $0.88 per gallon on diesel were available in the Merced area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Merced area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.81, at ARCO at 1901 N Buhach Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at Chevron at 1415 R St.

The average price across the greater Merced area was $4.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

ARCO

1901 N Buhach Rd, Atwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$3.81
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$3.91

Sinclair

1411 V St, Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$3.97
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.11

76

3006 G St, Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.14
$4.24
$4.39
$3.99
card
card$4.24
$4.34
$4.49
$4.09

Valero

1975 E Childs Ave, Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.17
$4.34
$4.52
$4.19
card
card$4.17
$4.34
$4.52
$4.19

ARCO

2070 E Childs Ave, Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.03
$4.19
$--
$4.19
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$4.25

ARCO

3100 G St, Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.19
$4.39
$4.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Merced News Beat

Merced News Beat

Merced, CA
