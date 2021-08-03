Price check: Diesel prices around Lafayette
(LAFAYETTE, IN) Savings of as much as $0.55 per gallon on diesel were available in the Lafayette area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Lafayette area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.24, at Circle K at 3603 Cougill Ln. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Marathon at 900 Ferry St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.36, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.44
$3.84
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.42
$3.79
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.59
$3.94
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.43
$3.73
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
