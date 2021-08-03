Price check: Diesel prices around Lafayette

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Savings of as much as $0.55 per gallon on diesel were available in the Lafayette area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lafayette area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.24, at Circle K at 3603 Cougill Ln. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Marathon at 900 Ferry St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.36, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K 3603 Cougill Ln, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.24

Murphy USA 3618 Concord Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.79 $ 3.24

BP 3607 Cheryl Ln, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.59 $ 3.94 $ 3.25

Speedway 3011 Teal Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.29

Marathon 999 S Creasy Ln, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Pay Less 2513 Maple Point Dr, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.