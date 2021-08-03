Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Albany
(ALBANY, GA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.44 depending on where in Albany they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Albany area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Sam's Club at 1201 N Westover Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Pilot at 310 Cordele Rd .
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.21
$3.66
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.11
$3.24
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
