Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, GA

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Albany

Posted by 
Albany News Flash
Albany News Flash
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8O22_0bGL2yHw00

(ALBANY, GA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.44 depending on where in Albany they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Albany area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Sam's Club at 1201 N Westover Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Pilot at 310 Cordele Rd .

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club

1201 N Westover Blvd, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$2.95

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2586 N Slappey Blvd, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$2.97

Walmart Neighborhood Market

108 S Westover Blvd, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$3.03

Exxon

1817 N Slappey Blvd, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$3.09

Homerun Foods

2916 Gillionville Rd, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.21
$3.66
$3.09

Circle K

2701 Gillionville Rd, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.11
$3.24
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Albany News Flash

Albany News Flash

Albany, GA
70
Followers
132
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Albany News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Traffic
Albany, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Industry
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Ga#Cordele
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Carsmoneytalksnews.com

Why Your Car’s Gas Gauge Might Be Lying

The next time your car’s gas display indicates you will run out of gas in 20 miles, take the warning with a grain of salt. It turns out that relying on such indicators can get you in a heap of trouble. According to a AAA study, the accuracy of such...
Economynaturalgasworld.com

Venture Global closes on $2.5bn in notes

The US LNG company is working to develop two LNG terminals in Louisiana. US LNG developer Venture Global said August 5 that it closed on its July offering of $2.5bn in senior secured notes. Venture closed on secured notes issued over two series: one for $1.25bn in 3.875% secured notes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy