Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Albany

(ALBANY, GA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.44 depending on where in Albany they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Albany area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Sam's Club at 1201 N Westover Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Pilot at 310 Cordele Rd .

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club 1201 N Westover Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2586 N Slappey Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.97

Walmart Neighborhood Market 108 S Westover Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.03

Exxon 1817 N Slappey Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Homerun Foods 2916 Gillionville Rd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.21 $ 3.66 $ 3.09

Circle K 2701 Gillionville Rd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.11 $ 3.24 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.