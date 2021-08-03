Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Scranton
(SCRANTON, PA) Savings of as much as $0.50 per gallon on diesel were available in the Scranton area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Scranton area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 300 Meadow Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.39 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 1227 S Main Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.89
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.60, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$3.52
$3.82
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.55
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.27
$3.77
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.64
$3.94
$3.53
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.51
$3.81
$3.53
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0