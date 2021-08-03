Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Scranton

(SCRANTON, PA) Savings of as much as $0.50 per gallon on diesel were available in the Scranton area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Scranton area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 300 Meadow Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.39 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 1227 S Main Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.89

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.60, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 300 Meadow Ave, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.82 $ 3.39

Sheetz 114 South Main St, Taylor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Turkey Hill 480 S Keyser Ave, Taylor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.49

Exxon 3 Montage Mountain Rd, Moosic

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.27 $ 3.77 $ 3.49

Gulf 329 Green Ridge St, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 3.94 $ 3.53

Exxon 620 N Blakely St, Dunmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.81 $ 3.53

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.