Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Longview
(LONGVIEW, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.40 in the greater Longview area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Longview area went to CEFCO at 611 E Marshall Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 3302 Eastman Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.14
$3.34
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.05
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.40
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.00
$3.33
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0