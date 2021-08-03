Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Longview

(LONGVIEW, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.40 in the greater Longview area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Longview area went to CEFCO at 611 E Marshall Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 3302 Eastman Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

CEFCO 611 E Marshall Ave, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 2.79

CEFCO 1711 Judson Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ -- $ 2.85

CEFCO 2851 N Eastman Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.20 $ 3.40 $ 2.85

Murphy Express 301 E Sl-281, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.00 $ 3.33 $ 2.85

CEFCO 3001 Judson Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Murphy USA 2430 Gilmer Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.