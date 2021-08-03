Diesel price update: College Station's cheapest station
(COLLEGE STATION, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.45 if you’re buying diesel in College Station, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the College Station area on Tuesday, found that H-E-B at 1617 N Texas Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.74 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 609 University Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
The average price across the greater College Station area was $2.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$2.96
$3.25
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.17
$3.57
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$3.15
$3.55
$2.85
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.65
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.93
$3.22
$2.86
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
