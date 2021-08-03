Diesel price update: College Station's cheapest station

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.45 if you’re buying diesel in College Station, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the College Station area on Tuesday, found that H-E-B at 1617 N Texas Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.74 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 609 University Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

The average price across the greater College Station area was $2.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

H-E-B 1617 N Texas Ave, Bryan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.96 $ 3.25 $ 2.74

Valero 4609 E 29Th St, Bryan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.17 $ 3.57 $ 2.85

Murphy USA 2208 Briarcrest Dr, Bryan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.85

Shell 208 N Texas Ave, Bryan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Shell 12677 Fm-2154, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 2.85 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 2.95

Murphy USA 2220 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.93 $ 3.22 $ 2.86

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.