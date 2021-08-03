Cancel
Davenport, IA

Davenport diesel price check shows where to save $0.52 per gallon

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0bGL2tsJ00

(DAVENPORT, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Davenport area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Davenport area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at BP at 3622 Hickory Grove Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.51, listed at Flying J at 8200 Northwest Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP

3622 Hickory Grove Rd, Davenport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$2.99

BP

2545 18Th St, Bettendorf
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09

GD Xpress

4607 N Pine St, Davenport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.15

Casey's

6278 N Pine St, Davenport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15

Murphy USA

3315 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.16

Shell

1026 West River Dr, Davenport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

