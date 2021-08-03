Davenport diesel price check shows where to save $0.52 per gallon
(DAVENPORT, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Davenport area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Davenport area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at BP at 3622 Hickory Grove Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.51, listed at Flying J at 8200 Northwest Blvd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
