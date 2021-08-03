Davenport diesel price check shows where to save $0.52 per gallon

(DAVENPORT, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Davenport area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Davenport area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at BP at 3622 Hickory Grove Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.51, listed at Flying J at 8200 Northwest Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP 3622 Hickory Grove Rd, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

BP 2545 18Th St, Bettendorf

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

GD Xpress 4607 N Pine St, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Casey's 6278 N Pine St, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Murphy USA 3315 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

Shell 1026 West River Dr, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.