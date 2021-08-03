Survey pinpoints Idaho Falls's cheapest diesel
(IDAHO FALLS, ID) You could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on diesel in Idaho Falls, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Idaho Falls area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 2495 E Lincoln Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.72 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 6737 S 45Th W, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.22
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.86, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.53
$--
$3.83
$3.72
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.84
$3.99
$3.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.74
$3.89
$4.09
$3.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.64
$3.79
$3.99
$3.74
|card
card$3.69
$3.84
$4.04
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.94
$4.09
$3.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.74
$3.89
$4.04
$3.77
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
