Survey pinpoints Idaho Falls's cheapest diesel

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) You could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on diesel in Idaho Falls, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Idaho Falls area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 2495 E Lincoln Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.72 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 6737 S 45Th W, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.22

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.86, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Costco 2495 E Lincoln Rd, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ 3.83 $ 3.72

Walmart 1201 S 25Th E, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.84 $ 3.99 $ 3.73

Sinclair 1690 N Woodruff Ave, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.74

Chevron 3475 E 1St St, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.64 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.74 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ 3.79

Sinclair 496 1St St, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.94 $ 4.09 $ 3.75

Walmart 510 S Utah Ave, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.89 $ 4.04 $ 3.77

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.