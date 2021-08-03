Survey of Bend diesel prices reveals $0.66 savings at cheapest station
(BEND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.66 if you’re buying diesel in Bend, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Bend area on Tuesday, found that ARCO at 61122 S Us-97 Bushad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.43 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 2699 Ne Us-20, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09
The average price across the greater Bend area was $3.78, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.43
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$3.79
$3.97
$3.45
|card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.03
$3.51
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.72
$3.87
$4.02
$3.56
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.81
$3.93
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.68
$3.74
$3.84
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
