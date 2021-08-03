Cancel
Bend, OR

Survey of Bend diesel prices reveals $0.66 savings at cheapest station

Bend Journal
Bend Journal
 3 days ago
(BEND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.66 if you’re buying diesel in Bend, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bend area on Tuesday, found that ARCO at 61122 S Us-97 Bushad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.43 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 2699 Ne Us-20, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09

The average price across the greater Bend area was $3.78, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

ARCO

61122 S Us-97 Bus, Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.43
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.49

ARCO

304 Ne Greenwood Ave, Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.79
$3.97
$3.45
card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.03
$3.51

Space Age

20635 Grandview Dr, Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.49

Fred Meyer

61535 S Us-97 Bus, Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.72
$3.87
$4.02
$3.56

Mobil

3198 N Us-97 Bus, Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.81
$3.93
$3.59

76

62980 N Us-97 Bus, Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.68
$3.74
$3.84
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bend Journal

Bend, OR
ABOUT

With Bend Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

