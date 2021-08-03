Survey of Bend diesel prices reveals $0.66 savings at cheapest station

(BEND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.66 if you’re buying diesel in Bend, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bend area on Tuesday, found that ARCO at 61122 S Us-97 Bushad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.43 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 2699 Ne Us-20, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09

The average price across the greater Bend area was $3.78, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

ARCO 61122 S Us-97 Bus, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.43 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

ARCO 304 Ne Greenwood Ave, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.97 $ 3.45 card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.03 $ 3.51

Space Age 20635 Grandview Dr, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.49

Fred Meyer 61535 S Us-97 Bus, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ 3.87 $ 4.02 $ 3.56

Mobil 3198 N Us-97 Bus, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.81 $ 3.93 $ 3.59

76 62980 N Us-97 Bus, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.68 $ 3.74 $ 3.84 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.