Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Wichita Falls
(WICHITA FALLS, TX) You could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on diesel in Wichita Falls, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Wichita Falls area went to Zoom In at 2306 Seymour Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.69 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Flying J at 2311 Jacksboro Hwy , the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.19
$--
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$2.98
$3.23
$2.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.25
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
