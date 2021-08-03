Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Wichita Falls

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) You could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on diesel in Wichita Falls, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Wichita Falls area went to Zoom In at 2306 Seymour Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.69 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Flying J at 2311 Jacksboro Hwy , the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Zoom In 2306 Seymour Hwy, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 2.69

Murphy USA 2311 Airport Dr, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ 3.23 $ 2.86

Murphy USA 1530 Archer City Hwy, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.86

United Express 4500 Jacksboro Hwy, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.87

Alon 1201 Central Fwy, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 2.89

Alon 1136 Central Fwy, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.