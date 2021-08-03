Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Grand Junction

Posted by 
Grand Junction News Alert
Grand Junction News Alert
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptpNu_0bGL2ohu00

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Savings of as much as $0.72 per gallon on diesel were available in the Grand Junction area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Grand Junction area went to Phillips 66 at 2525 Broadway, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.91, at Pilot at 2195 Us-6-50, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.51, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66

2525 Broadway, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.95
$4.25
$3.19

Sam's Club

1040 Independent Ave, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.56
$--
$3.91
$3.33

Shell

2896 North Ave, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.95
$4.15
$3.35

Walmart Neighborhood Market

541 Warrior Way, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.57
$3.73
$3.98
$3.41

City Market

2600 N 12Th St, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$4.04
$3.43

City Market

630 24 Rd, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$4.04
$3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Grand Junction News Alert

Grand Junction News Alert

Grand Junction, CO
78
Followers
137
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Junction News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Traffic
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Broadway#Phillips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy