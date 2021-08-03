Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Grand Junction

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Savings of as much as $0.72 per gallon on diesel were available in the Grand Junction area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Grand Junction area went to Phillips 66 at 2525 Broadway, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.91, at Pilot at 2195 Us-6-50, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.51, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66 2525 Broadway, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 4.25 $ 3.19

Sam's Club 1040 Independent Ave, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.56 $ -- $ 3.91 $ 3.33

Shell 2896 North Ave, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.35

Walmart Neighborhood Market 541 Warrior Way, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.73 $ 3.98 $ 3.41

City Market 2600 N 12Th St, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 4.04 $ 3.43

City Market 630 24 Rd, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 4.04 $ 3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.