Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Grand Junction
(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Savings of as much as $0.72 per gallon on diesel were available in the Grand Junction area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Grand Junction area went to Phillips 66 at 2525 Broadway, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.91, at Pilot at 2195 Us-6-50, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.51, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.95
$4.25
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.56
$--
$3.91
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.95
$4.15
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.57
$3.73
$3.98
$3.41
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.79
$4.04
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.79
$4.04
$3.43
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
