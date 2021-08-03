Price check: Diesel prices around Concord

(CONCORD, NC) Savings of as much as $0.70 per gallon on diesel were available in the Concord area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Concord area on Tuesday, found that Amoco at 5501 Poplar Tent Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Gail's Mini Mart at 801 Rogers Lake Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Amoco 5501 Poplar Tent Rd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.35 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

BP 185 George W Liles Pkwy Nw, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.05

Shell 4930 Davidson Hwy, Kannapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ 3.05

QuikTrip 383 George W Liles Pkwy, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 3.05

Circle K 546 Ashdale Ct, Kannapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ 3.05

Circle K 279 W C Coleman Blvd , Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.