Price check: Diesel prices around Concord
(CONCORD, NC) Savings of as much as $0.70 per gallon on diesel were available in the Concord area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Concord area on Tuesday, found that Amoco at 5501 Poplar Tent Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Gail's Mini Mart at 801 Rogers Lake Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.35
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.30
$3.65
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.30
$3.65
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.24
$3.59
$3.07
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
