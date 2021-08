FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Coronavirus hospitalizations are once again surging as the more potent delta variant cuts across the country. The number of people in the hospital in the U.S. has more than tripled over the past month, from an average of roughly 12,000 to almost 43,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The variant has sent cases surging to 94,000 a day on average, a level not seen since mid-February.