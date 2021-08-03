Price checks register San Angelo diesel price, cheapest station
(SAN ANGELO, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.18 depending on where in San Angelo they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the San Angelo area went to Sam's Club at 5749 Sherwood Way, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.91 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Stripes at 1606 La Follette St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$3.12
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.98
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.22
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.35
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.29
$2.96
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
