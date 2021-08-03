Price checks register San Angelo diesel price, cheapest station

(SAN ANGELO, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.18 depending on where in San Angelo they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the San Angelo area went to Sam's Club at 5749 Sherwood Way, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.91 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Stripes at 1606 La Follette St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club 5749 Sherwood Way, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.12 $ 2.91

Walmart 3428 S Bryant Blvd, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.98 $ -- $ 2.93

Alon 1801 College Hills Blvd, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Murphy USA 618 W 29Th St, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 2.96

Murphy USA 5525 Sherwood Way, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.35 $ 2.96

H-E-B 5502 Sherwood Way, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.29 $ 2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.