Jackson, MI

Local price review shows diesel prices around Jackson

Posted by 
Jackson Digest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0bGL2kB000

(JACKSON, MI) Savings of as much as $0.61 per gallon on diesel were available in the Jackson area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jackson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Admiral at 1910 E Michigan Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Marathon at 4115 Lansing Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Admiral

1910 E Michigan Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.71
$3.18

Speedway

3346 E Michigan Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.18

Marathon

3465 Page Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.41
$3.81
$3.18

Sunoco

3501 Page Ave, Michigan Center
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.47
$3.82
$3.18

Meijer

3333 E Michigan Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.73
$3.19

Marathon

6100 Ann Arbor Rd, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.42
$3.82
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Jackson Digest

Jackson, MI
ABOUT

With Jackson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

