Local price review shows diesel prices around Jackson
(JACKSON, MI) Savings of as much as $0.61 per gallon on diesel were available in the Jackson area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Jackson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Admiral at 1910 E Michigan Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Marathon at 4115 Lansing Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.71
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.41
$3.81
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.47
$3.82
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.73
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.42
$3.82
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
