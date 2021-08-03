Local price review shows diesel prices around Jackson

(JACKSON, MI) Savings of as much as $0.61 per gallon on diesel were available in the Jackson area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jackson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Admiral at 1910 E Michigan Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Marathon at 4115 Lansing Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Admiral 1910 E Michigan Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.71 $ 3.18

Speedway 3346 E Michigan Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.18

Marathon 3465 Page Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.41 $ 3.81 $ 3.18

Sunoco 3501 Page Ave, Michigan Center

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.47 $ 3.82 $ 3.18

Meijer 3333 E Michigan Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.19

Marathon 6100 Ann Arbor Rd, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.82 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.