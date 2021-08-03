Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Bowling Green
(BOWLING GREEN, KY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Bowling Green area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Bowling Green area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 535 Three Springs Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.97 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Huck's at 104 New Bond Way, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
The average price across the greater Bowling Green area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$2.90
$3.69
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.08
$3.38
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.28
$3.58
$2.98
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
