Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Bowling Green

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Bowling Green area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bowling Green area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 535 Three Springs Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.97 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Huck's at 104 New Bond Way, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Bowling Green area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 535 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.97

AM Express 9 677 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 2.97

Marathon 669 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 2.90 $ 3.69 $ 2.97

Key Oil Co. 3170 Industrial Dr, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Shell 1990 Mel Browning St, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 2.98

BP 4767 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.