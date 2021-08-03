Cancel
Spring Hill, FL

Local price review shows Spring Hill diesel price, cheapest station

Posted by 
Spring Hill Bulletin
Spring Hill Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CMoU1_0bGL2iPY00

(SPRING HILL, FL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.13 depending on where in Spring Hill they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Spring Hill area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Shell at 2109 Commercial Way. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.12, listed at Mobil at 6200 Commercial Way.

The average price across the greater Spring Hill area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

2109 Commercial Way, Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$3.28
$3.47
$2.99
card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.57
$3.09

Mobil

1394 Commercial Way , Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.27
$3.57
$2.99

Mobil

13660 Linden Dr, Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.02

Shell

14195 Elgin Blvd, Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.31
$3.64
$3.03

Walmart Neighborhood Market

14338 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.27
$3.57
$3.03

Shell

3275 Broad St, Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.37
$3.67
$3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

