Local price review shows Spring Hill diesel price, cheapest station

(SPRING HILL, FL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.13 depending on where in Spring Hill they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Spring Hill area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Shell at 2109 Commercial Way. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.12, listed at Mobil at 6200 Commercial Way.

The average price across the greater Spring Hill area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 2109 Commercial Way, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.28 $ 3.47 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.57 $ 3.09

Mobil 1394 Commercial Way , Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 2.99

Mobil 13660 Linden Dr, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.02

Shell 14195 Elgin Blvd, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.31 $ 3.64 $ 3.03

Walmart Neighborhood Market 14338 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.03

Shell 3275 Broad St, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.