Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Fairfield stations charging $0.70 extra
(FAIRFIELD, CA) Savings of as much as $0.70 per gallon on diesel were available in the Fairfield area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Fairfield area went to Sinclair at 4444 Central Pl, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.59, at Shell at 3345 N Texas St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Fairfield area was $4.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.89
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$3.99
|card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.55
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.25
$4.49
$4.05
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.07
$4.27
$4.37
$4.07
|card
card$4.17
$4.37
$4.47
$4.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$4.29
$4.49
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.44
$4.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
