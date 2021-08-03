Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Fairfield stations charging $0.70 extra

(FAIRFIELD, CA) Savings of as much as $0.70 per gallon on diesel were available in the Fairfield area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Fairfield area went to Sinclair at 4444 Central Pl, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.59, at Shell at 3345 N Texas St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Fairfield area was $4.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair 4444 Central Pl, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.89 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 3.99

76 1951 Walters Rd, Suisun City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.09

ARCO 2051 Walters Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.25 $ 4.49 $ 4.05 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.15

A&A Gas & Food Mart 1009 Oliver Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ 4.07 card card $ 4.17 $ 4.37 $ 4.47 $ 4.17

Kwik Serv 1051 Oliver Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.09

Quik Stop 2985 Peabody Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.44 $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.