Fairfield, CA

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Fairfield stations charging $0.70 extra

Fairfield News Flash
Fairfield News Flash
 3 days ago
(FAIRFIELD, CA) Savings of as much as $0.70 per gallon on diesel were available in the Fairfield area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Fairfield area went to Sinclair at 4444 Central Pl, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.59, at Shell at 3345 N Texas St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Fairfield area was $4.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair

4444 Central Pl, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.89
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$3.99

76

1951 Walters Rd, Suisun City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$3.99
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.55
$4.09

ARCO

2051 Walters Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.25
$4.49
$4.05
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.15

A&A Gas & Food Mart

1009 Oliver Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.07
$4.27
$4.37
$4.07
card
card$4.17
$4.37
$4.47
$4.17

Kwik Serv

1051 Oliver Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.29
$4.49
$4.09

Quik Stop

2985 Peabody Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.44
$4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Fairfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

