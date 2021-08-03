Chico diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.84 savings at cheapest station

(CHICO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.84 if you’re buying diesel in Chico, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Chico area on Tuesday, found that Chico Petroleum at 1013 W 1St Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1025 Nord Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chico Petroleum 1013 W 1St St, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 3.95 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.15

ARCO 110 W 9Th St, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.99 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.09

76 1105 Park Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.99 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.09

Quick Stop II Food Mart 952 Nord Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.19

Safeway 1366 East Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.07 $ 4.28 $ 4.41 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.17 $ 4.38 $ 4.51 $ 4.19

ARCO 2538 Esplanade, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 4.43 $ 4.21 card card $ 4.23 $ 4.43 $ 4.53 $ 4.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.