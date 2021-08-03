Chico diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.84 savings at cheapest station
(CHICO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.84 if you’re buying diesel in Chico, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Chico area on Tuesday, found that Chico Petroleum at 1013 W 1St Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1025 Nord Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.25
$4.35
$3.95
|card
card$4.19
$4.35
$4.45
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.99
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.99
|card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$4.59
$4.69
$4.09
|card
card$4.59
$4.69
$4.79
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.07
$4.28
$4.41
$4.09
|card
card$4.17
$4.38
$4.51
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.13
$4.33
$4.43
$4.21
|card
card$4.23
$4.43
$4.53
$4.31
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0