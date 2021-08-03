Cancel
Chico, CA

Chico diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.84 savings at cheapest station

Chico Updates
Chico Updates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fN28J_0bGL2flN00

(CHICO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.84 if you’re buying diesel in Chico, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Chico area on Tuesday, found that Chico Petroleum at 1013 W 1St Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1025 Nord Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chico Petroleum

1013 W 1St St, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.25
$4.35
$3.95
card
card$4.19
$4.35
$4.45
$4.15

ARCO

110 W 9Th St, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.99
card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.09

76

1105 Park Ave, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.99
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.09

Quick Stop II Food Mart

952 Nord Ave, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.59
$4.69
$4.09
card
card$4.59
$4.69
$4.79
$4.19

Safeway

1366 East Ave, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.07
$4.28
$4.41
$4.09
card
card$4.17
$4.38
$4.51
$4.19

ARCO

2538 Esplanade, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.13
$4.33
$4.43
$4.21
card
card$4.23
$4.43
$4.53
$4.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Chico Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

