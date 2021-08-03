Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Rock Hill's cheapest

(ROCK HILL, SC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.56 in the greater Rock Hill area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Rock Hill area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.73, at QuikTrip at 3836 Celanese Rd . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Shell at 1754 Saluda St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

QuikTrip 3836 Celanese Rd , Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.96 $ 3.21 $ 2.73

Murphy Express 105 Secession Way, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 2.73

7-Eleven 1001 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.75

QuikTrip 990 S Cherry Rd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.01 $ 3.26 $ 2.75

7-Eleven 1657 N Cherry Rd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.75

Mobil 499 S Herlong Ave, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.21 $ 3.56 $ 2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.