Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Rock Hill's cheapest
(ROCK HILL, SC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.56 in the greater Rock Hill area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Rock Hill area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.73, at QuikTrip at 3836 Celanese Rd . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Shell at 1754 Saluda St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$2.96
$3.21
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$2.91
$3.21
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.01
$3.26
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.21
$3.56
$2.75
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
