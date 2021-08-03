Diesel: Greenville's cheapest, according to survey

(GREENVILLE, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.24 depending on where in Greenville they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Greenville area went to CITGO at 500 S Memorial Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Sheetz at 1000 Charles Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Greenville area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

CITGO 500 S Memorial Dr, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1824 E Arlington Blvd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.97

Harris Teeter 1900 E Fire Tower Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Speedway 3805 Charles Blvd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 250 Greenville Blvd Sw, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.13

Walmart Neighborhood Market 697 Regency Blvd, Winterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 3.47 $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.