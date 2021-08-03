Diesel: Greenville's cheapest, according to survey
(GREENVILLE, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.24 depending on where in Greenville they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Greenville area went to CITGO at 500 S Memorial Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Sheetz at 1000 Charles Blvd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Greenville area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.04
$3.34
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.25
$--
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.08
$3.47
$3.13
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
