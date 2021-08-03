Cancel
Greenville, NC

Diesel: Greenville's cheapest, according to survey

Greenville Dispatch
Greenville Dispatch
 3 days ago
(GREENVILLE, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.24 depending on where in Greenville they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Greenville area went to CITGO at 500 S Memorial Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Sheetz at 1000 Charles Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Greenville area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

CITGO

500 S Memorial Dr, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.95

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1824 E Arlington Blvd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.04
$3.34
$2.97

Harris Teeter

1900 E Fire Tower Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99

Speedway

3805 Charles Blvd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99

Murphy USA

250 Greenville Blvd Sw, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.25
$--
$3.13

Walmart Neighborhood Market

697 Regency Blvd, Winterville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.08
$3.47
$3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

