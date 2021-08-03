Cancel
Fargo, ND

Survey of Fargo diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.36

Posted by 
Fargo News Alert
Fargo News Alert
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QeMrS_0bGL2c7C00

(FARGO, ND) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Fargo, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Fargo area went to Sam's Club at 4831 13Th Ave S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Flying J at 3150 39Th St S, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Fargo area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club

4831 13Th Ave S, Fargo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.24
$2.89

Don's Car Wash

2727 13Th Ave S, Fargo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.14
$3.49
$2.95

Holiday

1902 45Th St S, Fargo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.63
$2.95

Petro Travel Center

4510 19Th Ave Sw, Fargo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$2.95

Tesoro

2125 Sheyenne St, West Fargo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.39
$2.95

Holiday

2020 Sheyenne St, West Fargo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.38
$3.63
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fargo News Alert

Fargo News Alert

Fargo, ND
ABOUT

With Fargo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

