Survey of Fargo diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.36
(FARGO, ND) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Fargo, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Fargo area went to Sam's Club at 4831 13Th Ave S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Flying J at 3150 39Th St S, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Fargo area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.24
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.14
$3.49
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.63
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.39
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.38
$3.63
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
