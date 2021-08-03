Survey of Fargo diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.36

(FARGO, ND) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Fargo, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Fargo area went to Sam's Club at 4831 13Th Ave S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Flying J at 3150 39Th St S, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Fargo area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 4831 13Th Ave S, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.24 $ 2.89

Don's Car Wash 2727 13Th Ave S, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 2.95

Holiday 1902 45Th St S, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.63 $ 2.95

Petro Travel Center 4510 19Th Ave Sw, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 2.95

Tesoro 2125 Sheyenne St, West Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 2.95

Holiday 2020 Sheyenne St, West Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.38 $ 3.63 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.