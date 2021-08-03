Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Saint Augustine
(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.18 depending on where in Saint Augustine they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Saint Augustine area went to CITGO at 1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.91 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at A1A Discount Beverage at 855 Anastasia Blvd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$3.30
$3.75
$2.91
|card
card$2.95
$3.34
$3.79
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.06
$3.36
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.92
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.55
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.15
$3.45
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
