Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Saint Augustine

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.18 depending on where in Saint Augustine they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Saint Augustine area went to CITGO at 1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.91 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at A1A Discount Beverage at 855 Anastasia Blvd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO 1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.30 $ 3.75 $ 2.91 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.34 $ 3.79 $ 2.95

Sunoco 2199 N Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Owens 780 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.99

CITGO 2110 Us-1 S , St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

BP 2499 Us-1 S , St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.55 $ 3.05

Speedway 2505 Us-1, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.