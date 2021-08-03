Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Redding

(REDDING, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $1.00 depending on where in Redding they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Redding area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Fast Stop Mini Mart at 3101 S Market St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Shell at 18850 Old Oasis Rd.

The average price across the greater Redding area was $4.37, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fast Stop Mini Mart 3101 S Market St, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99

Sure Stop 3212 S Market St, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 3.99

ARCO 4670 Churn Creek Rd, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.05

Vasu Gas & Food 1120 Hartnell Ave, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ 4.07

Win-River Mini Mart 2415 S Bonnyview Rd, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.25

Chevron 3440 S Market St, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.