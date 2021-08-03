Cancel
Redding, CA

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Redding

Redding News Flash
Redding News Flash
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05QhxE_0bGL2aLk00

(REDDING, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $1.00 depending on where in Redding they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Redding area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Fast Stop Mini Mart at 3101 S Market St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Shell at 18850 Old Oasis Rd.

The average price across the greater Redding area was $4.37, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fast Stop Mini Mart

3101 S Market St, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99

Sure Stop

3212 S Market St, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$3.99

ARCO

4670 Churn Creek Rd, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.05

Vasu Gas & Food

1120 Hartnell Ave, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.07
$4.27
$4.37
$4.07

Win-River Mini Mart

2415 S Bonnyview Rd, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.05
$4.15
$4.15
card
card$4.05
$4.15
$4.25
$4.25

Chevron

3440 S Market St, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Redding News Flash

Redding News Flash

Redding, CA
Comments / 0

