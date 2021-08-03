Cancel
Charlottesville, VA

Diesel: Charlottesville's cheapest, according to survey

Posted by 
Charlottesville Dispatch
Charlottesville Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCwyh_0bGL2ZPt00

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.25 in the greater Charlottesville area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Charlottesville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.92, at Costco at 3171 District Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.17, listed at BP at 2404 Fontaine Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Costco

3171 District Ave, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.15
$2.92

BP

1159 Millmont St, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$3.37
$3.73
$2.95

Kangaroo

1099 Rio Rd E, Virginia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.16
$3.54
$2.95

Speedway

1600 Seminole Tr, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.18
$3.32
$2.95

Kroger

1980 Rio Hill Center, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.29
$2.95

Speedway

2235 Seminole Ln, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.18
$3.29
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

