Diesel: Charlottesville's cheapest, according to survey
(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.25 in the greater Charlottesville area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Charlottesville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.92, at Costco at 3171 District Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.17, listed at BP at 2404 Fontaine Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$3.15
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.01
$3.37
$3.73
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.16
$3.54
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.18
$3.32
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.29
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.18
$3.29
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
