Diesel: Charlottesville's cheapest, according to survey

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.25 in the greater Charlottesville area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Charlottesville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.92, at Costco at 3171 District Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.17, listed at BP at 2404 Fontaine Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Costco 3171 District Ave, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.15 $ 2.92

BP 1159 Millmont St, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.37 $ 3.73 $ 2.95

Kangaroo 1099 Rio Rd E, Virginia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.16 $ 3.54 $ 2.95

Speedway 1600 Seminole Tr, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.18 $ 3.32 $ 2.95

Kroger 1980 Rio Hill Center, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

Speedway 2235 Seminole Ln, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.18 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.