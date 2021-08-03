Tuscaloosa diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.66 savings at cheapest station
(TUSCALOOSA, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.66 in the greater Tuscaloosa area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Tuscaloosa area went to Chevron at 1819 15Th St E , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.75 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.41, at Pilot at 4416 Skyland Blvd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Tuscaloosa area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.03
$3.33
$2.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.08
$3.38
$2.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.95
$3.23
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$2.90
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.34
$2.91
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
