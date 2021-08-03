Tuscaloosa diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.66 savings at cheapest station

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.66 in the greater Tuscaloosa area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Tuscaloosa area went to Chevron at 1819 15Th St E , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.75 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.41, at Pilot at 4416 Skyland Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Tuscaloosa area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron 1819 15Th St E , Tuscaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75

Mapco 4814 Rice Mine Rd Ne, Tuscaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 2.86

Circle K 4801 Rice Mine Rd Ne, Tuscaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 2.86

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1640 Mcfarland Blvd, Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.95 $ 3.23 $ 2.89

Powell Petroleum 4551 Rice Mine Rd Ne, Tuscaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90

Circle K 5525 Mcfarland Blvd, Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.91

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.