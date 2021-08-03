Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Provo

(PROVO, UT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.46 in the greater Provo area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Provo area went to Maverik at 24 South Geneva Road, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.25, at Flying J at 1460 N 1750 W, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Provo area was $3.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik 24 South Geneva Road, Vineyard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

7-Eleven 1120 West Center St, Orem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.81 $ 4.03 $ 4.21 $ 3.84

Chevron 1308 W University Pkwy, Orem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.02 $ 4.17 $ 3.85

Maverik 325 South State, Provo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 3.89

Maverik 870 West Center Street, Provo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 3.89

Maverik 1410 South University, Provo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.