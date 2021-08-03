Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Provo
(PROVO, UT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.46 in the greater Provo area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Provo area went to Maverik at 24 South Geneva Road, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.25, at Flying J at 1460 N 1750 W, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Provo area was $3.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.81
$4.03
$4.21
$3.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$4.02
$4.17
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.27
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.27
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.27
$3.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0