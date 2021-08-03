Price check: Diesel prices around Athens

(ATHENS, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.79 if you’re buying diesel in Athens, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Athens area went to Chevron at 1097 Baxter St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.8 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Petro Express at 1555 Oglethorpe Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Athens area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron 1097 Baxter St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 2.80 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 2.84

CITGO 145 Gaines School Rd, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Chevron 2545 Atlanta Hwy, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3130 Atlanta Hwy, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.02 $ 3.28 $ 2.92

Murphy USA 1031 Jordan Dr, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 2.93

Kroger 1720 Epps Bridge Pkwy, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.06 $ 3.31 $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.