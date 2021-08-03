Price check: Diesel prices around Athens
(ATHENS, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.79 if you’re buying diesel in Athens, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Athens area went to Chevron at 1097 Baxter St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.8 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Petro Express at 1555 Oglethorpe Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Athens area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$3.23
$3.53
$2.80
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.02
$3.28
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.27
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.06
$3.31
$2.94
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
