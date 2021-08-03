Asheville diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.80

(ASHEVILLE, NC) You could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on diesel in Asheville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Asheville area went to Shell at 1297 Sweeten Creek Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Shell at 206 Hendersonville Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Asheville area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 1297 Sweeten Creek Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

CITGO 479 Weaverville Hwy, Woodfin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 3.01 $ 3.35 $ -- $ 2.99

BP 1411 Tunnel Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.12 $ 3.46 $ 2.90

Shell 40 Merrimon Ave, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ 2.99

Grace Fuel Co 110 N Woodfin Ave, Woodfin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Quality 1179 Sweeten Creek Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.