Asheville diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.80
(ASHEVILLE, NC) You could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on diesel in Asheville, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Asheville area went to Shell at 1297 Sweeten Creek Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Shell at 206 Hendersonville Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Asheville area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89
|card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$2.89
|card
card$3.01
$3.35
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.12
$3.46
$2.90
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.30
$3.65
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0