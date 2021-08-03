Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Manchester

(MANCHESTER, NH) Savings of as much as $0.34 per gallon on diesel were available in the Manchester area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Manchester area on Tuesday, found that Budget Gas at 1883 Elm St had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Z1 Xpress at 4 Tower Ln, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Budget Gas 1883 Elm St , Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 2.95 $ 3.24 $ 2.85 card card $ 2.84 $ 3.00 $ 3.29 $ 2.85

Budget Gas 20 Boynton St , Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.14 $ 2.85 card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.85

Budget Gas 445 S Willow St, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ 2.94 $ 3.09 $ 2.87 card card $ 2.78 $ 2.99 $ 3.14 $ 2.92

BJ's 200 John E Devine Dr, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.12 $ 2.87

Heavens Gas 381 Boynton St, Bedford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 2.89

Sunoco 49 Amoskeag St, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.