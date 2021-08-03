Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Manchester
(MANCHESTER, NH) Savings of as much as $0.34 per gallon on diesel were available in the Manchester area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Manchester area on Tuesday, found that Budget Gas at 1883 Elm St had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Z1 Xpress at 4 Tower Ln, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$2.95
$3.24
$2.85
|card
card$2.84
$3.00
$3.29
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$3.14
$2.85
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.19
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.73
$2.94
$3.09
$2.87
|card
card$2.78
$2.99
$3.14
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$3.12
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.19
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
