Stamford diesel prices: $0.34/gallon savings at Stamford's cheapest station

(STAMFORD, CT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.34 in the greater Stamford area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Stamford area on Tuesday, found that Global at 765 E Main St had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.25 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mini Mart at 314 Cove Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59

The average price across the greater Stamford area was $3.39, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Global 765 E Main St , Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Mobil Merritt Pkwy - Eastbound & Northbound, New Canaan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Mobil Merritt Pkwy - Westbound & Southbound, New Canaan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

CITGO 355 W Main St, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.74 $ 3.39

Shell 243 West Ave, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Shell 582 Newfield Ave, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.