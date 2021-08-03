Stamford diesel prices: $0.34/gallon savings at Stamford's cheapest station
(STAMFORD, CT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.34 in the greater Stamford area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Stamford area on Tuesday, found that Global at 765 E Main St had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.25 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mini Mart at 314 Cove Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59
The average price across the greater Stamford area was $3.39, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.14
$3.39
$3.64
$3.29
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.74
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.69
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.35
$3.65
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
