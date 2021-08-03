Duluth diesel prices: $0.21/gallon savings at Duluth's cheapest station
(DULUTH, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Duluth, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Duluth area on Tuesday, found that Holiday at 2432 London Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.18 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Trip at 6 W Central Entrance, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.34, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.22
$3.59
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.84
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.24
$3.54
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
