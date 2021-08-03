Duluth diesel prices: $0.21/gallon savings at Duluth's cheapest station

(DULUTH, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Duluth, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Duluth area on Tuesday, found that Holiday at 2432 London Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.18 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Trip at 6 W Central Entrance, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.34, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Holiday 2432 London Rd, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.22 $ 3.59 $ 3.18

Mills Fleet Farm 4165 Loberg Ave, Hermantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

M & H 1230 W Michigan St, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.29

Minit Mart 1831 W Superior St, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.29

Holiday 2605 London Rd, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Speedway 1704 Woodland Ave, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.